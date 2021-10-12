Deals
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba City Schools employee has been charged with violating Alabama’s sex laws that apply to educators.

Martha Pope is charged with Engaging in a Sex Act With a Student, a felony.

“A person commits the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years if he or she is a school employee and engaging in sexual contact with a student, regardless of whether the student is male or female,” Alabama law sates.

Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This is a developing story check back for more details.

