Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba City Schools employee has been charged with violating Alabama’s sex laws that apply to educators.

Martha Pope is charged with Engaging in a Sex Act With a Student, a felony.

“A person commits the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years if he or she is a school employee and engaging in sexual contact with a student, regardless of whether the student is male or female,” Alabama law sates.

Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This is a developing story check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.