Athens woman off ventilator after battling COVID-19

Kathleen Phraner or “Ms. Music” is a pillar of the Athens community.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Kathleen Phraner or “Ms. Music” is a pillar of the Athens community. She’s a beloved preschool music teacher, worship leader, piano teacher, and employee at a local business.

“She’s just an awesome role model to me and my brothers but also in the community,” said Phraner’s son Robert.

Robert says almost 2 weeks ago, his mom got really sick, and could barely get off the couch.

“We eventually had to get like a medic team to help her get up and then out of the house and brought to the hospital,” said Robert.

It was then Phraner found out she had COVID-19. She then had to go to the ICU and was placed on a ventilator at 100% power.

“As fast as it hit, it took her down. And so we’re just praying for the best for her,” said Phraner’s co-worker June Grantham.

Grantham says once she could eventually talk to them she was still her funny, happy, and positive self.

“While we were hoping to cheer her up, she cheered all of us. And that’s Kathleen, always building you up,” said Grantham.

Phraner was taken off the ventilator 2 days ago, and was taken out of the ICU last night. Robert says the process was scary, especially since his mom was healthy person.

“There in the beginning some scary days just because we really didn’t know what was gonna happen. The doctors, that was kind of there prognosis was we just don’t really. we’re not really positive of what the outcome will be,” said Robert.

Robert says the whole thing really put life into perspective for the family.

“I think ultimately the difference maker was just so, so much support and so much prayer. I think God certainly touched her and healed her and turned that situation around,” said Robert.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

