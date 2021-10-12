Deals
Athens Saturday Market to host annual fall market this Saturday
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer has officially come to an end and fall is upon us! This Saturday Athens Saturday Market is inviting community members to the annual fall market.

Local fresh produce, grown here in the Tennessee Valley, will be sold at the farmers market this weekend. Not only will the market have produce and goods, but there will also be activities for kids to enjoy.

“We will have a special fall craft for the kids to make and they can trick or treat at each of the vendor booths,” said Market Manager Greene.

Enjoy time with family and friends at this market by listening to Taylor Burton of Silver Silos and even grabbing a bite from the Happy Pappi Beignet truck.

The Fall Market is located at 409 Green Street and will be open from 8 a.m until 12 p.m.

