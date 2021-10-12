Arab crews working to fix roads damaged by flooding
ARB, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are working to repair more than a dozen roads and bridges after heavy rain left major problems in Marshall County.
In just the span of a few hours, 10 to 12 inches of rain fell across Marshall County Thursday. 16 roads across the county remain closed.
That includes Brashiers Chapel Road. A 25-foot hole means it’s impassable.
“Behind me, where you can see where the road is cut, and it came over the guardrails and into people basements. This is the main road here and where Marshall Medical Center North is located, so the ambulances travel here in the rural area, and there are many homes and farms,” said Ronnie Shumate.
Shumate is the Marshall County Commissioner who oversees the area. He said this section of Brashiers Chapel Road will be closed for months.
County leaders are hoping to get federal relief funding, but damages need to exceed $440,000.
“There is no telling what this bridge is going to take, and we have talked to the engineering department to find a solution. We found a base to go up under here to support everything, and it is way more than we thought. Just to be delivered and assembled, it is $103,000,” said Shumate.
Shumate also warned drives not to drive around barricade signs on closed roads.
For City, Road Issues contact the Arab PD: 256-586-8124
For County, Road Issues contact District 1 Shop: 256-753-2557
Road Closure List:
- 7th Ave NW
- 4th St SE
- Autumn Creek
- 12th St NE
- Arad Thompson
- Brashier’s Chapel Road
- Shoal Creek Trail
- Pine Lake Trail NW
- Hillside to Mayberry
- Blendale to Halston
- Eddy Scant City Road
- Glendale Road
- Bluffview Drive
- Aldridge Gap Road
