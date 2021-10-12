Arab crews repair roads and drainages damaged by floodwater

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The work in Marshall County to get roads back open after heavy flooding last week continues.

A four-year-old and a teenager drowned, swept away by floodwater. Chert, gravel, and heavy machinery is scattered on several city roads throughout Arab.

On Monday, crews were working on Shoal Creek Trail Road. They are working to repair parts washed out after at least 10 inches of rain fell in only 3-hours Thursday.

Copeland Road was also hit hard. Arab Mayor Bob Joslin said the damage to multiple roads is extensive, and he’s not sure how much it will cost.

However, the city does have capital funds to use.

“We don’t want to make a temporary fix; we want to look down the road and see that we have the proper flow of the drainage so we can handle that in the future,” said Mayor Joslin.

To help with additional costs, Mayor Joslin said he’s already issued a state of emergency.

Governor Kay Ivey will have to sign off on that to have FEMA funds available.

In the meantime, Mayor Joslin said drivers need to stay alert and avoid road dangers.

“I noticed on the way out here one of our signs just disappeared off of Shoal Creek Trail, and I don’t know why people keep moving the barricades and the signs. We have those roads closed for a reason. They are unsafe, and they are dangerous,” said Mayor Joslin.

Crews will be making road repairs all week.

