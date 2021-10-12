Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Alabama man leading Afghan aid group

Mike Edwards is the founder of Project Exodus Relief.
Mike Edwards is the founder of Project Exodus Relief.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over two months after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, there are still some helping both, Americans, and Afghans, trying to leave the country.

What started out as a few messages between friends is now a bipartisan effort to help those still left in Afghanistan leave.

“For my group alone for project Exodus relief, we have about 800 Afghan SOF guys,” said Mike Edwards, founder of Project Exodus Relief, which is based in Alabama but consists of members across the country.

Afghan Special Operations Forces (SOF) work with the United States in the fight against terrorism.

“We left Afghanistan with the intent that we will still be able to deter terrorism from coming to our shores,” Edwards said. “The only way that’s possible is if we evacuate these Afghans SOF guys who have the capability to drive the intelligence to target those bad guys.”

Edwards says this makes them a target of the Taliban,

“The Taliban have a list of these people. And they’re just going around knocking on door to door to door trying to find them,” Edwards said. “And when they find them, they just execute them on site.”

And there is another threat approaching.

“Afghanistan has extremely harsh winters,” Edwards said. “It starts getting cold about this time of year and talking about snow and stuff, and with this shortage of food there’s going to be a massive starvation event in that country.”

Edward says they wanted to get more people out before then but the organization is in need of donations to help purchase flights, find housing and try to send food to help those who want to leave.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police identify victim killed in Huntsville shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Latest News

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery
Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
RAW VIDEO: Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
Ala. Attorney General asks lawmakers to consider 2 updates to state law regarding vaccine mandates