5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms five people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance and a passenger vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and caused the ambulance to overturn in the 1100 block of Federal Drive between Sumter and Biltmore avenues.

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Police and fire medics responded to the scene and found the driver and passenger of the ambulance suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and one passenger in a black sedan also had minor injuries while a second passenger is in life-threatening condition.

This is the passenger vehicle involved in the ambulance crash on Montgomery's Federal Drive on...
This is the passenger vehicle involved in the ambulance crash on Montgomery's Federal Drive on Oct. 12, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

All lanes of Federal Drive are temporarily blocked and traffic has been detoured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

