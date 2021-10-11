Woman escapes through window during Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to a 14th Avenue home filled with flames and smoke on Monday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on October 11, fire officials were sent to a home near Magnolia Street. According to officials on scene, one woman jumped from a window to escape the flames. She was not seriously injured during the jump.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

No other injuries are reported at this time.

