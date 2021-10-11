Deals
Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident

The Greene County Highway Department employee was walking alongside a work truck
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee authorities say a highway worker has died after he fell under the wheel of a work truck while cleaning up tree limbs on the side of the road.

According to The Greeneville Sun, the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man who died Thursday as 48-year-old John Cooper. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says the Greene County Highway Department employee was walking alongside a work truck in Bull’s Gap that was pulling a wood chipper trailer into which he and other workers were feeding tree limbs.

The report says Cooper fell and landed under the driver’s side wheel and suffered fatal injuries.

