Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee authorities say a highway worker has died after he fell under the wheel of a work truck while cleaning up tree limbs on the side of the road.

According to The Greeneville Sun, the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man who died Thursday as 48-year-old John Cooper. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says the Greene County Highway Department employee was walking alongside a work truck in Bull’s Gap that was pulling a wood chipper trailer into which he and other workers were feeding tree limbs.

The report says Cooper fell and landed under the driver’s side wheel and suffered fatal injuries.

