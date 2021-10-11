Sunny & breezy for Monday with showers & storms overnight into Tuesday

Happy Monday! A warm day on the way but we do have changes ahead!

We are waking up to some areas of patchy fog in some spots this morning, but overall, it is dry and clear. Temperatures range from the low 60s out east and the upper 60s out west. Wind will pick up throughout the day today and as it does it will warm things up. Gusts from the south today will be at 15 to 25 mph. Sunshine expected most of the day today, but later this evening we will see some clouds roll in for the west of I-65. Showers ahead of a weak cold front will start to roll in for the Shoals later in the day, but overnight into tomorrow we will see a few of them. They will remain weak for the early parts of Tuesday and then we will dry out for the rest of the week.

The rest of the week will stay warm and humid with high temperatures into the mid 80s for the middle of the week. Add the humidity and it will feel more like the upper 80s and possibly the 90s! Sunshine likely all week long until a cold front start to slide in for the end of the day Friday and into the weekend. That front will bring a big change for the weekend with lower humidity and cooler temperatures! Temperatures this weekend may only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

