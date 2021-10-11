Structure of new WellStone Crisis Diversion Center taking shape in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Monday is World Mental Health Day, so we wanted to check on the progress of WellStone’s new Crisis Diversion Center.

The project is on track to be complete by late spring 2022. (WAFF)

Work is well underway. The new center is being built right next to the original WellStone office on South Memorial Parkway.

We’re told their on track to open this coming spring.

Wellstone CEO Jeremy Blair tells us often times jail or the emergency room isn’t the best place for someone in a mental health crisis.

That’s the whole purpose for the new Crisis Diversion Center, so officers have a place to bring people to receive care from licensed mental health care providers.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $10 million, and $1 million of that will come from American Rescue Plan dollars given from the county.

“We appreciate the chairman and the commission for that funding. That $1 million will go directly to the construction cost for the diversion center, and that will be fulfilled sometime this year,” Jeremy Blair, CEO of WellStone said.

WellStone has been running its temporary location since May on Triana Blvd., but when the new center is open it will be a 25,000 square foot space where people can spend the night and get the help they need.

