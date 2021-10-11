Deals
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis

Over 1,000 flights canceled nationwide
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Southwest flights are canceled across the country including here in Memphis. Associated Press says over 1,800 flights were canceled over the weekend alone.

Our crews at the airport say half of all Southwest flights to and from Memphis are canceled.

The company reports the cancellations are due to air traffic control issues and weather, according to AP.

We talked to a family who is now stranded in Memphis after visiting from Houston.

“We were shocked we didn’t get an alert until beforehand after we got here. They said they sent out a message but we didn’t get anything beforehand,” said the family.

The family says Southwest told them it could be days before they get another flight.

You can check on the flight statuses on the Memphis International Airport website.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

