Former researcher sues UAB alleging years of discrimination, harassment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - An Iranian-born research scientist is alleging that a former coworker at the University of Alabama harassed her for years due to her ethnicity.

Fariba Moeinpour was born in Iran and had worked with UAB from 2011 until 2020. She alleges that Mary Jo Cagle, a data analyst administrator at the school, was verbally and physically discriminatory to Moeinpour while she worked at UAB.

According to the lawsuit, the school did nothing to remedy a number of threats made against Moeinpour including one involving a gun.

Timeline of abuse

The lawsuit says that Moeinpour began working at the school in 2011. That same year, the harassment from Cagle began, according to the lawsuit. The court documents say the alleged harassment was severe, pervasive, and based on Moeinpour’s ethnicity and national origin.

It states that she was harassed for nine years on a daily basis and even though she complained to her supervisor and human resources several times, nothing was ever done to correct or reprimand the behavior.

“It was nine years of anguish,” she told NBC News.

The documents state that immediately after Moeinpour met Cagle, Cagle began mocking Moeinpour’s name and even asked " what kind of messed up name is that” and stated that “it is a weird name”.

Cagle allegedly went further and said, “we’re going to have a hard time pronouncing it” and “all of you people from that part of the world have weird-ass names”.

The harassment continued, according to the lawsuit. Cagle would repeatedly make statements about Moeinpour based on her ethnicity. Cagle would call her a “troublemaker,” say that she “doesn’t fit in,” and say that she’s not “an American.” Several insults included the fact she was from Iran.

Looking for help

Moeinpour then sought out the help of her supervisor, professor Dr. Clinton J. Grubbs. The suit states Dr. Grubbs dismissed her complaints and told her to focus on her work.

Over the next several years, Cagle continued to harass and talk to others about Moeinpour in a negative way. Cagle told fellow employees that since Moeinpour is a Middle Eastern woman she didn’t believe in God and that she is stupid. She would also say she hated Moeinpour’s accent, according to the documents. Cagle went as far as telling Dr. Grubbs to get rid of Moeinpour and recruited other coworkers to help her harass and abuse Moeinpour.

The lawsuit alleges Cagle would often stalk Moeinpour to the bathroom. In one instance, Cagle kicked in the door and yelled, " B----, you have to leave this lab and go back to Iran!”

The harassment escalated even further after one instance where Cagle drove her car at Moeinpour and her daughter. The lawsuit went on to say Cagle pulled out a pistol in the parking lot of UAB while telling Moeinpour and her daughter “this is what we do to a ‘sand n-----.’” Her daughter was a witness to several of the alleged harassment incidents.

In an incident at a mall in 2019, mall employees had to call security after someone witnessed Cagle stalking Moeinpour and calling her and her daughter racial slurs, according to the documents.

The final incident

The lawsuit states the last incident happened on February 10, 2020. Moeinpour went to another restroom since the one closest to her office was closed. When she saw that Cagle was following her, she went into her supervisor’s office.

She told Dr. Grubbs what was happening but he told her nothing could be done. Moeinpour said that she would go to the department chair if he was unwilling to help. Dr. Grubbs told her that Cagle had threatened him. He said after he told Cagle he would fire her if she continued to harass Moeinpour, he claimed the next day four men came to his home, shoved him against a car and said, “This is your second warning. If you do it again, there won’t be a third one,” and left.

Three days later, Moeinpour called Dr. Grubbs and asked to speak with him about Cagle and he agreed to come to her office to speak. She pleaded with him to do something or she would report Cagle to the department chair. The lawsuit states that Dr. Grubbs began to become agitated and said he would lose his job since they would ask why he hadn’t reported her complaints and that he would kill himself if that happened.

After a few more attempts to persuade him to help, he picked up an office phone and made a phone call. During the phone call, he said something to the effect of “we have a disturbance” and hung up, according to the documents.

When Moeinpour asked him who he called, he said he had called the police and that if she kept complaining he would have her jailed, ruin her reputation and get her fired in order to keep her quiet about Cagle’s actions, according to the suit. The lawsuit says that after Moeinpour mentioned she had proof to show this was happening, Dr. Grubbs grabbed her by the chin and knocked her down, leading to a cut on her face. The documents state that as she fell, he fell on top of her, and in an effort to get him off her, she slapped him. He left holding his face quickly after, according to the documents.

Several minutes later, Moeinpour heard a knock on her door. When she opened the door, she saw a UAB police officer and Dr. Grubbs still holding his face. The police officer, Dr. Grubbs and Christal Moore, an executive administrator and human resources professional for UAB, met about Moeinpour in Dr. Grubbs’ office as Moeinpour waited in hers.

A police officer came back to Moeinpour’s office and asked her whether she slapped Dr. Grubbs and she responded that she had to try and get him off of her. The police officer left and came back to ask if she and Dr. Grubbs were in a relationship which she denied, according to the documents. After the meeting, the officer told Moeinpour to lock her computer and follow him.

Moeinpour thought she was being led out of the building and going home but the officer put Moeinpour in his police car and when she asked where he was taking her, he responded that she was going to jail.

After she arrived at the jail she asked when she would be allowed to go home and she was told she would need to spend the night in jail. When she heard that, she fainted and was taken to a hospital, the lawsuit alleges. While there she spoke to a doctor about the events that had just happened. The doctor documented her injuries and said they were consistent with her report. She was ultimately transferred back to jail and held overnight, according to the documents.

On February 18, 2020, UAB terminated Moeinpour’s employment without speaking to her. The school claimed that it was terminating her for violating its policy against fighting and absenteeism, despite knowing Moeinpour said she was attacked first.

UAB’s Response

WAFF 48 reached out to UAB about Moeinpour’s claims. A spokesperson for UAB said, “UAB is proud of the rich diversity of our institution, and we champion our core values that include respect, diversity, inclusion and accountability. We are aware of allegations made by a former employee but do not comment on pending litigation.”

NBC News reached out to Moeinpour. She said that she is seeking unspecified damages for “mental and emotional suffering”. According to NBC, she became emotional as she recounted her ordeal.

Moeinpour told NBC that since she was fired she has had a hard time finding a job and that she is only staying afloat due to the help of her daughter.

“What happened to me was awful,” she told NBC. “The abuse just continued and continued and continued, and nobody would help me, not Dr. Grubbs, not UAB, not anybody. I had to tolerate everything because I am a scientist and I needed this job because I have a daughter.”

