Police seeking person of interest in child’s death in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child’s death.

Deputies found a child dead inside a home in the 3100 east block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking Alan D. Morgan, 28, as a person of interest in the investigation. They believe Morgan is driving a red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan that is missing passenger side hubcaps and was last using an expired Indiana temporary license plate.

Police say Morgan may be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and not to approach Morgan.

Anonymous tips related to the whereabouts of Morgan are also being accepted. Any tips can be sent to Fugitive Apprehension Street Team Sergeant Brett Swanson by calling or texting (219) 363-9623.

