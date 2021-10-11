POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A young mother is in jail after police say stabbed her one-year-old daughter in front of an officer.

Greenville police said that it happened on Taylor Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Cierra Dyer is charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Police say the 21-year-old was arguing with a family member over the toddler’s custody. When police arrived, they say an officer followed the woman into the kitchen and saw her pick up a knife and stab the child in the back.

When confronted by the officer, Dyer threw the knife on the floor and was immediately taken into custody, according to police.

The toddler is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer is in the Pitt County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.