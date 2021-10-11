Deals
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating an “alleged inappropriate incident” but won’t say much more than that.

Over the last few days, WSFA 12 News has received calls from parents who said a teacher at Goodwyn Middle School was seen naked while on a Zoom video call with students last week.

Goodwyn Middle School is in remote learning until Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases.

Michaele Wright’s 13-year-old daughter attends the school. Wright said her daughter was not on the call but has friends who were.

She said word of the alleged incident has spread around the school.

“I’m just disgusted about the whole situation,” Wright said. “They shouldn’t have to be exposed to things like this. I don’t know what the school system plans on doing about it, but I don’t feel like he should be back in any school at all.”

“I’m very angry about it, and something is going to have to be done,” she added.

WSFA 12 News reached out to MPS to get information, and we were told “MPS has been made aware of an alleged inappropriate incident and has begun an investigation into the matter. We will take appropriate action once the investigation is complete.”

When asked if this teacher was still employed at the school, an MPS spokesperson said they could not comment.

It’s unclear if the alleged incident was intentional or accidental, but Wright said mistakes like this can’t happen.

“You are a role model, a teacher, so you should not put yourself in certain situations,” Wright said. “I mean why would you come in your room or any part of your house with your laptop or whatever open knowing you have a bunch of kids on Zoom. How could you make that mistake? If you’re making a mistake like that, you don’t need that type of job.”

WSFA also reached out to MPD to find out if they are investigating. A spokesperson referred questions to MPS.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

