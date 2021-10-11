Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Parent sues school district after child contracts COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A parent has sued a southeastern Wisconsin school district after her son contracted COVID-19 from a classmate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on Oct. 5.

According to the lawsuit, the board in May removed a student mask requirement and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. One of Jensen’s son’s classmates came to school with symptoms in September and didn’t wear a mask. Jensen’s son was seated next to the sick student and was wearing a mask but still became infected.

Jensen’s other two sons later tested positive as well.

School Board President Joseph Como declined comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
Shooting sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police: Person of interest in custody
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Teachers dealing with more disruptive behavior following previous remote learning
Teachers dealing with more disruptive behavior following previous remote learning
Alabama teachers remain split on masking
Alabama teachers remain split on masking
Over 40% of Americans don't plan to get flu vaccines in 2021
Over 40% of Americans don't plan to get flu vaccines in 2021
Many in the food and beverage industry are still facing issues with staffing shortages.
Staffing shortages still a problem
Health officials say hospitalizations due to COVID are dropping significantly in Alabama.
COVID hospitalizations down in the state