Overnight showers expected along a weak cold front

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few isolated to scattered rain showers will develop late this evening as a weak cold front swings in from the west, shower coverage will be greatest for NW Alabama.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s, a few showers cannot be ruled out during the morning hours followed by slow clearing in the afternoon. Wednesday looks to be warmer with temps reaching the middle to upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will increase by Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front with temps staying well above average in the middle 80s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will move through on Saturday bringing scattered coverage of rain showers and thunderstorms. Temps will fall quickly as skies clear Saturday night with lows dropping into the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday! Sunday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s... a taste of Fall!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

