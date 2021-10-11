Marshall County man announces his run for the State House

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brock Colvin has announced on Monday he will run for the 26th District of the Alabama House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Colvin is a University of Alabama graduate where he majored in finance and economics. He has worked in the insurance industry and is currently working for Ameriprise Financial as a financial planner.

“My background in finance gives me the skill I will need to roll up my sleeves and protect our tax dollars,” Colvin said. “We are taxed enough. I will work for lower taxes and better fiscal responsibility out of state government.”

Colvin is a member of the Rotary Club of Albertville and a member of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce where he served as an ambassador. He is also a member of the Marshall County Republican Party.

The Republican Primary will be held on May 24, 2022.

