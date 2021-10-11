Deals
Marshall County man announces his run for the State House

Brock Colvin announces he is running for the 26th district of the Alabama House of...
Brock Colvin announces he is running for the 26th district of the Alabama House of Representatives.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brock Colvin has announced on Monday he will run for the 26th District of the Alabama House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Colvin is a University of Alabama graduate where he majored in finance and economics. He has worked in the insurance industry and is currently working for Ameriprise Financial as a financial planner.

“My background in finance gives me the skill I will need to roll up my sleeves and protect our tax dollars,” Colvin said. “We are taxed enough. I will work for lower taxes and better fiscal responsibility out of state government.”

Colvin is a member of the Rotary Club of Albertville and a member of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce where he served as an ambassador. He is also a member of the Marshall County Republican Party.

The Republican Primary will be held on May 24, 2022.

