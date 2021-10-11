Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Tennessee girl

TBI said Trisha Luttrell is missing from Bedford County.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell Monday morning.

The child is missing from Bedford County, Tennessee, and has a known medical condition.

According to police, she was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and slide sandals with pink and silver mermaid sequins.

Police have not said which way she went, or who she may be with.

Trisha is 4-foot-5, approximately 64 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything or see her, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
Shooting sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police: Person of interest in custody
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Learning more about fog with Abigail Degler
Learning more about fog with Abigail Degler
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident
Dog survives coyote attack
Dog survives coyote attack
Sheffield receives federal funding for new pipeline
Sheffield receives federal funding for new pipeline