Decatur Animal Services waiving adoptions fees

Decatur Animal Services are waiving fees for adoptions.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Animal Services is offering free and reduced adoptions this week to help give the many shelter animals there a better chance at finding a forever home.

The event begins Monday, October 11th, and ends the next Monday, October 18th. Some exceptions may apply, Each pet adoption includes spay/neuter surgery and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Decatur Animal Services is located at 300 A Beltline Rd. SW in Decatur. It is open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Animals that are available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page. For more information, you can call (256) 341-4790.

