Calhoun Community College, HPD award first scholarship honoring fallen officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College and the Huntsville Police Department have awarded the first Clardy Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship that honors fallen officers.

Calhoun and HPD announced Kayla Lewis, a law enforcement officer with the City of Huntsville, as the first recipient of the scholarship. Lewis is a student at Calhoun majoring in criminal justice.

The Clardy Memorial Scholarship (Calhoun Community College)

“Neither of my parents had the opportunity to attend college while growing up,” said Lewis. “They both faced so many obstacles that interfered with the chance of them furthering their education.”

The Clardy Memorial Scholarship was created to honor fallen Officers Bill Clardy, Jr., who died in 1978 and STAC Agent Billy Clardy, III who died in 2019. It was also created to provide an opportunity for an officer to obtain an associate’s degree in a criminal justice-related field.

“The Huntsville Police Department places great importance in providing the best police service to its citizens through highly professional police officers,” said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray. “In order to provide this level of professional service, it is important to ensure that its officers are well trained and educated,” said McMurray.

The annual scholarship fund has reached a total of $12,000. Those interested in donating to this fund can do so by contacting Calhoun’s Foundation Office at 256-306-4823 or by clicking here.

