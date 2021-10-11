Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk

Suspect is not in custody
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Monday during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.

The woman told Newscenter 11 that she woke up to a man dragging her out of bed after he broke into her house. The victim says she was terrified as she was fighting for her life.

The man forced her into her car and made her drive him around town. He later put her in the trunk. Meridian police said the suspect went to a hotel where he picked up two women, who said they knew something was wrong when they heard a noise in the trunk.

The women dropped off the suspect at a gas station and then called the police. The 80-year-old woman was found at the MCC campus in the trunk of her car. She suffered minor injuries from the attack.

The police are still searching for the suspect. If you have information about the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police identify victim killed in Huntsville shooting
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Woman jumps to escape house fire
Woman escapes through window during Decatur house fire

Latest News

Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
A stray shower for some this morning, but details on a major cool down
Joker was shot multiple times but walked out of the hospital after nine days in the ICU.
Wounded K9 officer released from the ICU after nine days
Alabama opens online applications for hemp growth, processing