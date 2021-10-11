Deals
48 Blitz: Week 8 schedule and Pick ‘Em

By Georgia Chambers
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of region play under team’s belts, but another two weeks still remaining. Week 8 of high school football features a handful of great matchups.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THE WEEK 8 SCHEDULE]

Of these scheduled games, 48 Blitz has selected five matchups to feature. Who do you think will come out of the third week of region play with the win? Vote below in the Week 8 Pick ‘Em. Fan vote winners will be announced Thursday on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

