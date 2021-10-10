Warmer than average start to the week

Mainly clear skies will stay with us overnight into Monday morning. Some patchy fog will be possible, but the light breeze should prevent any widespread fog development.

Monday will be mostly sunny with breezy south winds gusting over 15 miles per hour, highs will reach the low to middle 80s. A few isolated to scattered rain showers will develop late in the day, especially for NW Alabama. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s, again a few showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Wednesday looks to be warmer with temps reaching the middle to upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will increase by Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, rain showers and isolated storms will develop into the late evening.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will move through on Saturday bringing significant coverage of rain and storms. Temps will fall quickly as skies clear Saturday night with lows dropping into the 40s by daybreak Sunday! Sunday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s... a taste of Fall!

