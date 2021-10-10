Trooper killed by suspect during multi-parish crime spree, according to LSP

With a heavy heart, Louisiana State Police is announcing the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert who was killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of our department, was ambushed while in his patrol unit.

Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning Homicide occurred. The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody this evening shortly before 10pm without incident.

Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.

At this time, we ask that you please respect Trooper Gaubert’s family’s privacy.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to maintain the safety of our citizens and fully investigate all aspects of this incident.

Please keep our Troopers and Trooper Gaubert’s family in your prayers.