Trooper killed by suspect during multi-parish crime spree, according to LSP

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police was killed in Ascension Parish on Saturday, Oct. 9, by the suspect wanted in a multi-parish crime spree, LSP reported.

He was identified as Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of LSP.

Louisiana State Police posted the following message on its Facebook page:

LSP said Gaubert was shot by Matthew Mire, 31, who is also accused of killing a woman and injuring others. Troopers added Gaubert was ambushed as he sat in his vehicle.

Mire was taken into custody Saturday night in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The investigation is ongoing.

