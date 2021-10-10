Deals
Several crews battle fire at Phillips Park Sunday morning

Several emergency crews fought a fire at Phillips Park in Huntsville on Sunday morning.
Several emergency crews fought a fire at Phillips Park in Huntsville on Sunday morning.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at Phillips Park on Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Harvest, Monrovia and Toney responded to the fire on Jeff Rd. in Huntsville. Joshua Newton with the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department said that no one was hurt by the fire and the fire started at a concession stand at the park. He said that an investigation into the fire is ongoing but he believes it was due to an electrical outlet malfunction.

Several crews battled a fire at Phillips Park in Huntsville Sunday morning.
Several crews battled a fire at Phillips Park in Huntsville Sunday morning.(WAFF)

The fire was reported by multiple people at about 10:45 a.m.

