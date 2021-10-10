Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department tells us that it is investigating a shooting that happened in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

The location of the shooting is not known to police at this time but HPD says a victim was brought to Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle just after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information is available.

