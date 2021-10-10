Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Conn., after its first sea trials. A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Jack Sauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents.

Toebbe, 42, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday along with his 45-year-old wife, Diana, after he had placed a removable memory card at a prearranged “dead drop” in Jefferson County, according to the department.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether either Toebbe had a lawyer.

Prosecutors say the scheme began in April 2020 when Toebbe sent a package to a foreign government containing a sample of U.S. secrets he could provide, along with instructions for how to continue the furtive relationship. He then began communicating with someone who was actually an undercover agent and agreed to sell information for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, according to the complaint, which alleges violations of the Atomic Energy Act.

The Toebbes are expected to have their initial court appearances Tuesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police: Person of interest in custody
Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
Shooting sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Shortage of Section 8 housing leaves many with few options
Health officials: COVID booster may be on fast track
Several emergency crews fought a fire at Phillips Park in Huntsville on Sunday morning.
Several crews battle fire at Phillips Park Sunday morning
Lava began to fill the streets in Spain.
A scary scene as lava flows onto street