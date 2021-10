MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing Montgomery teen has been located.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency cancelled the emergency missing child alert issued Saturday for 14-year-old Luhniahyhua Sinceire Safford.

No details were released about where Safford was located.

She had been missing since Tuesday night, according to law enforcement.

