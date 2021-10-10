Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Knoxville Police officials searching for 14-year-old suspected runaway

Rocia Davenport was last seen on Oct. 4 by her mother.
Rocia Davenport and John “Rusty” Stover
Rocia Davenport and John “Rusty” Stover(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a 14-year-old runaway.

Rocia Davenport was last seen on Oct. 4 by her mother.

It is believed that Rocia and her 14-year-old boyfriend, John “Rusty” Davenport, left on foot after they were last seen together at her home at 4716 Joe Lewis Road #231 in Knoxville.

Rocia is 5-foot-11, approximately 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and white Nike slides.

If you know either of their whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or via P3 TIPS app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police: Person of interest in custody
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
Shooting sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Flint Creek in Morgan County offers a getaway for canoes and kayakers [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR...
It’s fall y’all: north Alabama’s best spots for colorful foliage
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982