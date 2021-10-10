It’s fall y’all: north Alabama’s best spots for colorful foliage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s time to lace up those hiking boots and step into the colorful world of the fall foliage. Our news partners at the Decatur Daily have made a list of the best spots in the area to see gorgeous autumn colors this season.

With the Tennessee Valley being nestled at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the area gives residents easy access to the changing leaves. Peak fall foliage season of north Alabama is expected in late October into early November.

Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is a perfect spot to see the red and orange colors. The trail is accessible at the end of Old River Rd. Southeast in Decatur. The trail will be closed to cars beginning on Friday but hikers and bicyclists can still get to the path.

Parts of Blackwell Run Rd. and Jolly B Rd. can be accessed from County Line Rd. in Madison County. The trail will remain open for drivers trying to enjoy the leaves by car.

For more trail recommendations, you can visit the refuge’s website here.

Bankhead National Forest/Sipsey Wilderness

Located in the southern part of Lawrence County, the Bankhead National Forest offers leaf peepers a perfect escape into the wild.

Expect to see the brilliant reds and yellows of dogwood trees, sourwoods and tulip trees.

Located within Bankhead, Sipsey Wilderness offers 51 miles of trails of varying difficulty.

Brushy Lake Recreation Area

Brushy Lake is located on Mount Olive Rd. The Civilian Conservation Corps dammed Brushy Creek and developed the lake as a recreation area in the 1930s. The area has a short hiking trail under the bluffs and a paved walkway on the lake.

The recreation area serves as an ideal spot for birdwatching and easy canoeing or kayaking. The day-use fee is $3 per vehicle.

If you would like to see the full list, you can visit Decatur Daily’s website here.

