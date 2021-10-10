Deals
Health officials: COVID booster may be on fast track

(Deric Rush)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Local health care officials say they are encouraged by the news that COVID-91 booster shots and vaccines for children may be fast-tracked, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet three times this month to discuss whether or not to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s booster shots and vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Helen Keller Hospital’s President Kyle Buchanan said even though his hospital has given only the Pfizer boosters thus far, it will begin giving the others as soon as they’re approved and acquired.

“This is good news, and we believe it could happen within the next couple of weeks,” Buchanan said.

If you would like to read more, you can visit the Times Daily here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

