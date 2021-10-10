Commission negotiating purchase of another TVA building

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Commission is in talks to purchase a fourth building on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Muscle Shoals Reservation and could be ready to vote, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. The commission could vote during the October 19th meeting.

Commission Chairman Darol Bendall said the 25,000 square-foot building once housed the public safety offices, TVA Fire Department and various other offices for the TVA.

“It’s an old building, but it seems to be sound from what I’ve seen of it,” he told the Times Daily.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to the Times Daily’s website here.

