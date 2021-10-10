Deals
Commission negotiating purchase of another TVA building

A man works to clears brush around panels at the Orsted solar farm off Mulberry Lane on Tuesday...
A man works to clears brush around panels at the Orsted solar farm off Mulberry Lane on Tuesday in Cherokee. Energy collected here is supplied to the Tennessee Valley Authority. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]([DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY])
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Commission is in talks to purchase a fourth building on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Muscle Shoals Reservation and could be ready to vote, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. The commission could vote during the October 19th meeting.

Commission Chairman Darol Bendall said the 25,000 square-foot building once housed the public safety offices, TVA Fire Department and various other offices for the TVA.

“It’s an old building, but it seems to be sound from what I’ve seen of it,” he told the Times Daily.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to the Times Daily’s website here.

