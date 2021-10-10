Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

City applies for sewer funds for agricultural center

Source: Times Daily
Source: Times Daily(Source: Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence is applying for federal funding that would allow the city to undertake an almost $2.4 million project to provide sewers to the agricultural event, workforce development and innovation centers currently under construction in the area, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The council unanimously approved applying for the funds last week. The city applied for $1,672,895 in funds through the Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance Program.

If the city receives the money, the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center Authority would match the remaining 30%, according to the resolution.

“The grant application requires no money from us,” Florence Mayor Andy Betterton told the Times Daily.

William Musgrove, an attorney for the city, said the city had applied for the grant in the past but was rejected. He now says there are reasons this attempt has a stronger chance.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police: Person of interest in custody
Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
Shooting sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Flint Creek in Morgan County offers a getaway for canoes and kayakers [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR...
It’s fall y’all: north Alabama’s best spots for colorful foliage
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982
A man works to clears brush around panels at the Orsted solar farm off Mulberry Lane on Tuesday...
Commission negotiating purchase of another TVA building
Shortage of Section 8 housing leaves many with few options