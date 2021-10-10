Calm, cool Sunday morning; temps warming throughout the day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to calm, cool conditions this morning and patchy fog.

Temperatures are in the lower 60s to start off and will climb throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. A calm breeze through the afternoon will keep things comfortable throughout the day. Lows Sunday night drop into the lower 60s.

The 80s continue into the last leg of your holiday weekend with sunny conditions!

Little to no chances of rain as we go into the next few days, but we will see a little activity spark up going into next week.

