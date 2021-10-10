Deals
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan

By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Houston County, Ala. (WTVY) - State agents are investigating an officer involved shooting that took the life of a man a few miles south of Dothan on Sunday.

Houston County deputies responding to a U.S. 231 business fired the deadly shots that killed a burglary suspect.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said when officers arrived they observed a man loading an air conditioner onto a vehicle and ordered him to stop but, instead, he drove toward those officers, putting them in fear for their lives

Burglars had previously targeted the business, Valenza told WTVY News 4.

The State Bureau of Investigation routinely becomes the lead agency in officer involved shootings to provide an independent look at evidence.

SBI has not issued a statement regarding the incident nor has it identified the person who died.

Findings of the investigation will be given to Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones who could present that evidence to a grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

