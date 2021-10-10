Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll Sunday.
Georgia moved into the top spot.
The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
The rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Iowa
3. Oklahoma
4. Cincinnati
5. Alabama
The Crimson Tide was stunned at College Station Saturday night, as Texas A&M upset Alabama on a last second field goal to win 41-38.
Alabama trailed for the first time this season when the Aggies scored a field goal on the first drive of the game.
Alabama faces off against Mississippi State on Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.
