Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll Sunday.

Georgia moved into the top spot.

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide was stunned at College Station Saturday night, as Texas A&M upset Alabama on a last second field goal to win 41-38.

Alabama trailed for the first time this season when the Aggies scored a field goal on the first drive of the game.

Alabama faces off against Mississippi State on Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police: Person of interest in custody
Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
Shooting sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Jim Fuller Passes Away
Former Alabama player and JSU Head Coach Jim Fuller dies
UNA season opener shifts to Braly Stadium due to impacts of Ida
Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be open for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: University of North Alabama)
Lions place six on Phil Steele’s Big South team