Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll Sunday.

Georgia moved into the top spot.

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide was stunned at College Station Saturday night, as Texas A&M upset Alabama on a last second field goal to win 41-38.

Alabama trailed for the first time this season when the Aggies scored a field goal on the first drive of the game.

Alabama faces off against Mississippi State on Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

