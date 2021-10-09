Woman hosts breast cancer pool tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is raising money to help those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Lee Zeiher is hosting a pool tournament and all money that is raised from the event will go to the Liz Hurley Foundation.

The event began on Saturday at noon at Bumpers Billiards in Huntsville. The tournament had several other events like a money grab and silent auction.

This is the seventh year the event has happened.

