Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Woman hosts breast cancer pool tournament

One woman has hosted a breast cancer pool tournament for the seventh year in a row.
One woman has hosted a breast cancer pool tournament for the seventh year in a row.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is raising money to help those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Lee Zeiher is hosting a pool tournament and all money that is raised from the event will go to the Liz Hurley Foundation.

The event began on Saturday at noon at Bumpers Billiards in Huntsville. The tournament had several other events like a money grab and silent auction.

This is the seventh year the event has happened.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Brian Martin booked into jail
Brian Martin in isolation and on suicide watch in the Morgan County jail
Possible drowning generic
Coroner identifies Morgan County drowning victim
Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police searching for person of interest in Huntsville shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it is seeing an increase in scams in the area.
Sheriff's office warning of scams
60 Second Forecast with Abigail