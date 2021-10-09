Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Traffic delays expected ahead of AAMU’s homecoming parade, football game

Read more below on the traffic disruption
Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are advising motorists of traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M University’s Homecoming Parade and football game.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department will assist Alabama A&M University police with traffic control on Saturday, Oct. 9. HPD says motorists should expect delays or avoid North Memorial Parkway, Winchester Road and Meridian Street near the campus.

AAMU’S parade will be held on campus at 8 a.m. The bulldogs will take on the Jackson State University tigers at 2 p.m. Louis Crews Stadium.

HPD reminds drivers that parking on the side of Memorial Parkway is prohibited for these events. Heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected near the campus, according to HPD.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer
Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Sgt. Nick Risner
Court documents outline what happened before, during the shootout that killed Sgt. Risner
Coroner identifies drowning victim
Coroner identifies drowning victim
Honor flag at Risner's funeral
Honor flag at Sgt. Risner's funeral
Family remembers 4-year-old girl who drowned
Family remembers 4-year-old girl who drowned