Traffic delays expected ahead of AAMU’s homecoming parade, football game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are advising motorists of traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M University’s Homecoming Parade and football game.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department will assist Alabama A&M University police with traffic control on Saturday, Oct. 9. HPD says motorists should expect delays or avoid North Memorial Parkway, Winchester Road and Meridian Street near the campus.

AAMU’S parade will be held on campus at 8 a.m. The bulldogs will take on the Jackson State University tigers at 2 p.m. Louis Crews Stadium.

HPD reminds drivers that parking on the side of Memorial Parkway is prohibited for these events. Heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected near the campus, according to HPD.

