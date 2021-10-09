Saturday Morning Forecast

Calm cool start to your weekend with patchy fog across the Valley. In the lower 60s to start off with a gradual warmup for your morning ahead.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. A calm breeze through the afternoon will keep things comfortable throughout the day.

Lows tonight drop into the lower 60s.

The 80s continue into the last leg of your weekend with sunny conditions!

Little to no chances for rain as we go into the next few days, but we will see a little activity spark up going into next week.

