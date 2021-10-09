Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Police on scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Florence

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are responding to a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Florence Friday night.

According to the Florence Police Department, a man on a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle at approximately 9:20 p.m. WAFF is told the victim was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.

The accident occurred at Tennessee and Pine Street. Florence police along with UNA PD and Florence fire are on the scene.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for details.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer
Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

4 year-old Jaylee Ann Cheek.
Family remembers 4 year-old girl killed in Arab flooding
Stormy Hernandez
Marshall Medical Center co-workers remember flood victim Stormy Hernandez
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Traffic delays expected ahead of AAMU’s homecoming parade, football game
Sgt. Nick Risner
Court documents outline what happened before, during the shootout that killed Sgt. Risner