Police on scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are responding to a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Florence Friday night.

According to the Florence Police Department, a man on a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle at approximately 9:20 p.m. WAFF is told the victim was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.

The accident occurred at Tennessee and Pine Street. Florence police along with UNA PD and Florence fire are on the scene.

