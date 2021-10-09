Deals
Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry

Authorities say this man stole $250,000 worth of jewelry.
(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers at the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center say a man was seen on camera stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

According to authorities, the man took an estimated $250,000 worth of diamond rings from Meyer and Lee jewelry store in Huntsville.

He drove a dark-colored small car with an accomplice who was waiting for him after the robbery.

This is the vehicle authorities say two men used as a getaway car after one man allegedly stole...
(WAFF)

If you have any information on this man, you are asked to the investigator on this case at (256) 213-4537

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

