Police say man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers at the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center say a man was seen on camera stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.
According to authorities, the man took an estimated $250,000 worth of diamond rings from Meyer and Lee jewelry store in Huntsville.
He drove a dark-colored small car with an accomplice who was waiting for him after the robbery.
If you have any information on this man, you are asked to the investigator on this case at (256) 213-4537
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.