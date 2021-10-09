More fog forecast overnight; Sunday looks warm and sunny

It was a beautiful Saturday across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures running above normal in the middle 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with mild lows in the middle 60s. Areas of patchy but dense fog will again be possible for Sunday morning, visibility could be low enough to warrant a Dense Fog Advisory for some locations. Sunday will be another pleasant October day with highs reaching the middle 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. More clouds will gradually push in late Sunday night into Monday morning keeping temps quite warm in the middle 60s, a light breeze should prevent any widespread fog formation.

The week will start off on a sunny and warmer note with high temps reaching the middle to upper 80s. There is a slight chance of seeing a pop-up rain shower or two on Tuesday. We will be watching for a front to move through toward the end of the work week which will bring increasing chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. This front will also knock down temperatures for next weekend with forecast highs in the 70s!

