Marshall Medical Center co-workers remember flood victim Stormy Hernandez

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - Loved ones are still mourning the loss of a Marshall County teen.

18-year-old Stormy Hernandez drowned on Thursday in the rushing floodwaters.

“She was just a big part of our work family, and she is going to be missed,” said Misty Disharoon.

Hardworking, loving, and dedicated are just a few words co-workers used to describe 18-year-old Stormy Hernandez. She worked as a patient care assistant at Marshall Medical North.

She began her career there at 15 years old, as a volunteer.

It’s there where her co-worker and friend Disharoon said she touched the lives of many.

“She was all over this hospital, and she always had some much energy and enthusiasm to learn and do what she can for everybody. She had such a big heart and was always smiling,” said Disharoon.

Disharoon said Hernandez had dreams of being a doctor in the ER. Hernandez drowned on Friendship Road on Thursday after her car was swept off the road into high floodwaters.

Her body was recovered Friday morning.

“She just always exceeded everyone’s expectations, and she was just wonderful, and she is going to be missed by so many,” said Disharoon.

Co-workers and hospital staff are collecting money for Hernandez’s family.

Her funeral will be held on Sunday, October 10 at Carr Funeral Home at 2 pm.

