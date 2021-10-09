Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Marshall Medical Center co-workers remember flood victim Stormy Hernandez

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - Loved ones are still mourning the loss of a Marshall County teen.

18-year-old Stormy Hernandez drowned on Thursday in the rushing floodwaters.

“She was just a big part of our work family, and she is going to be missed,” said Misty Disharoon.

Hardworking, loving, and dedicated are just a few words co-workers used to describe 18-year-old Stormy Hernandez. She worked as a patient care assistant at Marshall Medical North.

She began her career there at 15 years old, as a volunteer.

It’s there where her co-worker and friend Disharoon said she touched the lives of many.

“She was all over this hospital, and she always had some much energy and enthusiasm to learn and do what she can for everybody. She had such a big heart and was always smiling,” said Disharoon.

Disharoon said Hernandez had dreams of being a doctor in the ER. Hernandez drowned on Friendship Road on Thursday after her car was swept off the road into high floodwaters.

Her body was recovered Friday morning.

“She just always exceeded everyone’s expectations, and she was just wonderful, and she is going to be missed by so many,” said Disharoon.

Co-workers and hospital staff are collecting money for Hernandez’s family.

Her funeral will be held on Sunday, October 10 at Carr Funeral Home at 2 pm.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer
Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

4 year-old Jaylee Ann Cheek.
Family remembers 4 year-old girl killed in Arab flooding
Police lights by night
Police on scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Florence
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Traffic delays expected ahead of AAMU’s homecoming parade, football game
Sgt. Nick Risner
Court documents outline what happened before, during the shootout that killed Sgt. Risner