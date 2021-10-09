Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Brian Martin booked into jail
Brian Martin in isolation and on suicide watch in the Morgan County jail
Possible drowning generic
Coroner identifies Morgan County drowning victim
Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
The US may finally be turning a corner, what top health officials say has led to fewer cases...
Health experts warn caution as COVID cases decline