Court documents outline what happened before, during the shootout that killed Sgt. Risner

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -We’re now getting a closer look to what happened before Officer Nick Risner was killed in the line of duty.

The man accused of shooting and killing Risner has also been charged with trying to kill multiple other officers.

Brian Martin has 10 different felony counts against him. He’s accused of killing Officer Risner and his close friend, William Mealback.

But the documents allege Martin tried to take even more lives.

Officer Nick Risner lost his life after a shootout on last Friday in Muscle Shoals.

Eye witnesses told police they saw Brian Martin throw his friend’s body, 58-year old William Mealback out of a truck and then run over it.

This all after shooting him in the head.

Before speeding off police say Martin hit another driver. They snapped a picture of his license plate and gave it to police.

That launched a BOLO which led them to Brian Martin. A chase began including five officers from four different agencies.

The affidavit says it all came to a head when officers pinned Martin behind the Old Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals.

That’s where Officer Nick Risner was shot through his driver’s side door, but the affidavit alleges Brian Martin continued firing rounds.

He’s accused of hitting Sheffield Officer Max Dotson twice in his bullet proof vest, and shooting at Muscle Shoals Police Officer Coty Nelson who was inside his vehicle.

Martin was handcuffed and arrested, after being hit himself.

Court records describe officers finding two guns on Martin, one belonging to Mealback.

Martin has been charged in two separate cases.

For the murder of Nick Risner, he’s facing three counts of capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of firing into a vehicle and one count of being a felon and having a gun.

For William Mealback he’s charged with capital murder and the abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.