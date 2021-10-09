Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Calm, cool morning in the Valley; some areas waking up to fog

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to calm, cool conditions and some patchy fog across the Valley.

Temperatures are in the lower 60s to start off and will climb into the lower 80s for daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. A calm breeze in the afternoon will help keep conditions comfortable throughout the day.

Lows Saturday night drop into the lower 60s. The 80s continue into the last leg of your weekend with sunny conditions!

Little to no chances for rain as we go into the next few days, but we will see a little activity spark up next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Brian Martin booked into jail
Brian Martin in isolation and on suicide watch in the Morgan County jail
Possible drowning generic
Coroner identifies Morgan County drowning victim
Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Today
Saturday Morning Forecast
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.