Calm, cool morning in the Valley; some areas waking up to fog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to calm, cool conditions and some patchy fog across the Valley.

Temperatures are in the lower 60s to start off and will climb into the lower 80s for daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. A calm breeze in the afternoon will help keep conditions comfortable throughout the day.

Lows Saturday night drop into the lower 60s. The 80s continue into the last leg of your weekend with sunny conditions!

Little to no chances for rain as we go into the next few days, but we will see a little activity spark up next week.

