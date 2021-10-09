48 Blitz: Week 7 scores and highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 7 of high school football in North Alabama is here! This week marks the second week in a row of region play; weeks 6 through 9 teams face region opponents. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 7 FINAL SCORES]

VOTE NOW: Bob Jones High School, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and Pisgah High School are your Week 7 nominees! Polls open here > > > https://t.co/QnUmXAEg6X — WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 9, 2021

Friday, October 8

Game of the Week: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals [LINK]

Mars Hill at Lexington [LINK]

Ider at Pisgah [LINK]

Albertville at Bob Jones [LINK]

RA Hubbard at Decatur Heritage [LINK]

Priceville at Central Florence [LINK]

Fyffe at North Sand Mountain [LINK]

Sylvania at Geraldine [LINK]

East Limestone at Ardmore [LINK]

Falkville at Tanner [LINK]

Week Six Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

