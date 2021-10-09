48 Blitz: Week 7 scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 7 of high school football in North Alabama is here! This week marks the second week in a row of region play; weeks 6 through 9 teams face region opponents. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:
[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 7 FINAL SCORES]
VOTE NOW: Bob Jones High School, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and Pisgah High School are your Week 7 nominees! Polls open here > > > https://t.co/QnUmXAEg6X— WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 9, 2021
Friday, October 8
- Game of the Week: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals [LINK]
- Mars Hill at Lexington [LINK]
- Ider at Pisgah [LINK]
- Albertville at Bob Jones [LINK]
- RA Hubbard at Decatur Heritage [LINK]
- Priceville at Central Florence [LINK]
- Fyffe at North Sand Mountain [LINK]
- Sylvania at Geraldine [LINK]
- East Limestone at Ardmore [LINK]
- Falkville at Tanner [LINK]
Week Six Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center
