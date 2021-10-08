Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ
Brian Lansing Martin
Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Dense Fog Advisory due to VERY low visibility
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing Fla. woman found dead blasts police response; video shows encounter with suspect
Leilani Lutali, foreground, and Jaimee Fougner pose for a photo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in...
Colorado hospital denies unvaccinated patient a kidney transplant